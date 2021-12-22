7 Basic Recycling Rules and Tips, No Matter Where You Live

We know, studying is no fun — but internalizing your city’s recycling rules will help make you an expert local recycler. One of the most important rules to learn is what number plastics can be recycled near you.

You’ll then be able to answer any questions your neighbors, family, roommates, or friends have about recycling locally, which will help more items actually get recycled. You could even type up and print out a handy guide to what can and cannot be recycled in your town, and give copies out to your pals.