In a world of disposable everything, recycling has become more important than ever. When it works, recycling allows companies and individuals to repurpose their spent rubbish rather than see it piling up in a landfill. Unfortunately, today’s recycling processes don’t run exactly as smoothly as they should. In fact, the percentage of recycling that actually gets recycled is both surprising and, quite frankly, disconcerting.

What percentage of recycling actually gets recycled?

According to the EPA, Americans generate more than 267 million tons of solid waste every year. In 2017, only 94.2 million tons of that waste was either recycled or composted. That's only about 35 percent of the total amount, and when you take into account that only 8 percent of discarded plastics were recycled that year, things start to look more unsettling.

Article continues below advertisement

The sad reality is that not every piece of recycling that gets thrown into the bin gets recycled. There are many reasons for this, though most have to do with the flaws in the actual process itself. These flaws include everything from lack of return on investment to improper handling.

The global pandemic and several other factors have seen things taking a turn for the worse in that regard. Much of the plastic recycling in the U.S. was previously outsourced to China, but The Atlantic reports that China no longer accepts most of our recycling. In fact, according to Yale Environment 360, changing regulations in recent years have stalled the process so much that it’s almost ground to a halt.

Article continues below advertisement

Plastic, metal, glass, and paper are the most common types of recyclable materials, but as you will see below, they all recycle differently and with varying degrees of success. As a result, the actual recycling percentages of each also tend to be quite different.

Source: Getty Images