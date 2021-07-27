How to Recycle Your Old Paint

Over time, old cans of paint can become something of a burden. You add new colors to match your new furniture, or cover up yellowed coats with a clean and brilliant white, and all the while, the cans of leftover paint start to pile up in your garage, basement, or garden shed.

Many homeowners find themselves wondering what to do with these accumulated colors, heedless of the fact that you can actually recycle them. So if you want to learn the best ways to recycle old paint, keep reading.