Is Styrofoam Recyclable? Behind the Main Ingredient, Polystyrene

When it comes to the basics of recycling, there’s a basic rule of thumb: blue bins are typically for metal, glass, or plastics, and green ones are usually for paper and cardboard. Sounds simple enough, right? It can be, as recycling is purposely made easy, to encourage people to create a habit of doing it. But then, there are those curveball items that aren't so straightforward.

One of them is polystyrene, which is often mistakenly referred to by the popular brand name, Styrofoam , that makes up so many of our to-go lightweight containers, coffee cups, egg cartons, packaging, and more. Here’s a closer look at what Styrofoam is, whether or not Styrofoam can be recycled , and why.

“Foam polystyrene... is widely used to make home and appliance insulation, lightweight protective packaging, surfboards, foodservice and food packaging, automobile parts, roadway and roadbank stabilization systems and more.”

“When combined with various colorants, additives or other plastics, polystyrene is used to make appliances, electronics, automobile parts, toys, gardening pots and equipment and more,” as ChemicalSafetyFacts.org shares .

As previously mentioned, Styrofoam is a popular brand name of polystyrene, which is a petroleum-based plastic composed of styrene monomers. It’s so commonly used because it’s cheap, lightweight (made of 95 percent air), good for insulation, and readily available. In addition to food packaging, there are lesser-known ways that polystyrene is used in homes and businesses and around the world that may surprise you.

Can polystyrene be recycled?

The amount of polystyrene that's disposed of on a regular basis is shocking. According to the Green Dining Alliance (GDA), 25 billion polystyrene coffee cups are thrown away annually, the U.S. produces three million tons of polystyrene a year, and 80 percent of it ends up in the trash annually, taking over 500 years to break down.

Unfortunately, the ubiquitous material can’t be thrown into your at-home recycling bins and processed appropriately. It contaminates recycling and causes harm to the recycling process. And actually, adding these items to your bin can actually result in the entire bin being rejected from a recycling truck or facility.

Harmful toxins can leach into food and beverages from the containers, posing a threat to both humans and the environment. “Styrene is likely to leach when it comes in contact with fatty foods, hot beverages, and especially alcohol. When thinking about the kinds of foods that typically end up in Styrofoam containers (fatty foods) and cups (hot coffee), it seems as though the exact kinds of items Styrofoam contains are exactly the kind of items it should never touch,” GDA reports .

“Styrene has been classified by the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences as ‘reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.’ This designation can be interpreted as, ‘could cause cancer, more research is needed.’” This is a scary truth that many aren't aware of, though polystyrene is likely part of their day-to-day life.

