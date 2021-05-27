The Biggest Problem In Recycling, According to Recycle Coach (Exclusive)

Recycle Coach is a free educational app that communities are able to sign up for and opt into, to show residents what is recyclable in their respective municipalities. It gives individuals, businesses, and local government officials a reference for local recycling practices and policies. Users can also gain different badges for using the app, which makes more recycling fun and engaging, they can receive notifications for when their community picks up different types of recyclables, and more.

By going onto the Recycle Coach home page, users can check to see if the app is available for their local municipality, and how involved their community is with the app.

"Recycle Coach has had varying impacts on various municipalities," Maqsood tells us, also highlighting the fact that businesses can use the app to show consumers how to dispose of their waste with a link on their website.