Stop Wishcycling — it Is Detrimental to the Recycling Process

When it comes to becoming more eco-conscious, many people choose to start with something simple: recycling. It’s a reasonable jumping-off point, but it’s not as simple as everyone seems to believe.

Indeed, the desire for green living novices to recycle can lead to ill-informed decisions about what can and cannot be recycled, and accidentally put non-recyclable items in the recycling bin. This practice is what is known as wishcycling, and it's a significant issue in the waste management industry today.