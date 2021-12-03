Residents of This City Can Now Recycle Paper Coffee Cups

Pellitteri Waste Systems, the company that manages Madison’s recycling, invested around $4.5 million in the new machinery, which involves the use of optical scanners and equipment that separates the paper from the thin plastic lining, VP Danielle Pellitteri told Wisconsin State Journal. The paper is then sent to paper mills and recycled into new paper products.

She also told the newspaper that Madison’s plant is now one of just five locations in the U.S. that can recycle lined paper cups.