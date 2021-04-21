Recycling Cookware: How to Responsibly Get Rid of Old Pots and Pans

So long as they are in good condition, old pots and pans can be donated to thrift and secondhand stores; you can also contact local food pantries and see if they are in need of cookware.

If your old pots and pans are not in good condition, you could try to give them away through websites like Craigslist or Freecycle. Many people might not consider a dented pot a dealbreaker, or they’ll find a creative use for it outside of cooking.