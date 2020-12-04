What Is Commingled Recycling? How Single-Stream Recycling Works

When we were little, we were told that one of the core rules of proper recycling was that each different item — glass , plastic, paper, and aluminum — should be placed in its own separate bin. Many sanitation and recycling programs run by municipalities follow this model, having pickup days for each or a few different materials each week. This is not always the case, however. What is commingled recycling and how does it make it even easier for people to recycle?

The process is often used for recycling bins in restaurants, cafes, and other such establishments. These places usually have one bin for trash and one for commingled recycling, and though the assumption is that most people will throw the proper refuse into the proper receptacle, there can be quite a few separate materials dumped into any given “recyclable” bin at these locations.

The collection and processing systems of these recycling facilities are designed to handle a fully commingled mixture, so it’s not as if the workers are suddenly inundated with a mish-mosh of unsorted junk.

Single-sort recycling, otherwise known as commingled or single-stream recycling, is the system in which all paper, plastic, metals, etc. are mixed into a single collection truck. Rather than taking them in separate loads in separate trucks, all the recycling is dumped into one load, which is then sifted and separated at a recycling facility.

The idea of a single load of mixed recyclables definitely makes the act of recycling easier for the people throwing out waste. It gets more people involved in recycling and reducing the collection costs that usually accrue with traditional recycling methods. It is a more flexible solution that accounts for fewer worker injuries.

For instance, commingled recycling sometimes means that more paper grades may be collected, including junk mail, telephone books, and mixed residential paper , all of which can sometimes pose issues when it comes to traditional paper recycling standards.

Single compartment trucks are less expensive to purchase and operate. It also takes less time to collect the recyclables, thereby allowing the drivers to spend less time on the road, thereby reducing emissions . Aside from the obvious benefits of less driving and fewer cars on the road, commingled recycling is a more flexible solution in terms of the materials that can be corrected.

Does commingled recycling have disadvantages?

Commingled recycling is not without its disadvantages, however. The main problem has to do with costs incurred when adopting a new model. New carts, collection vehicles, and updated processing facilities all have to be implemented, as does an entirely new system. This includes new hours, employees, and scheduling, as well as sorting machines and software. Processing costs might also increase. According to Container Recycling, single-stream recycling costs about $3 more per ton than dual-stream.

There are also concerns regarding potential contamination of materials. People get lazy when they have to throw it all together. So more salt might end up mixed in with the pepper, if you catch our drift. There also might be some increase in processing rates as a result. More broken glass, dirty paper, or contaminated plastic means less output of usable materials. An increase in convenience seems to have a direct correlation to a decrease in overall recyclable products.

Source: Getty Images