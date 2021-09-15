Can You Recycle Crayons? How to Dispose of Them Responsibly

There are several national crayon recycling programs out there that take unwanted crayons and turn them into new crayons. Before you look for those, however, first try and see if any hospitals, orphanages, shelters, art programs, or daycares in your area have any use for crayons. You never know who could use a bit of color to brighten their day. In these cases, though, make certain that the crayons you're donating are new and unused, not just broken little nubs.