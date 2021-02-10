Recycling Centers You Can Tour, In-Person or Virtually

Sims Municipal Recycling handles most of New York City’s recycling. The 11-acre Brooklyn property is the country's largest recycling facility, and it has its very own Recycling Education Center. The center features a theater, interactive exhibits, lunch space, and an outdoor patio, and offers tours for both school groups (from second grade through college) and adults.

In-person tours are currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, so in the meantime, Sims Municipal Recycling is offering virtual tours.