Have Some Leftover Yarn? Check Out 10 Free Stash Buster Crochet Projects
It’s common for crocheters to have a ton of leftover yarn lying around. Here are some easy stash buster crochet projects to put it to use.
Jan. 26 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Almost every crocheter and knitter has a basket full of leftover yarn just waiting to be used. Luckily, one of the best things about this exciting craft is that it’s possible to avoid wasting even a single strand.
Stick around to check out 10 stash buster crochet project ideas that will leave you completely inspired and ready to create. There are hundreds of great patterns available, free of charge.
What is stash buster in crochet?
Stash buster crochet is a fun term that crafters use when referring to patterns that give them the chance to use leftover yarn, according to Desert Blossom Crafts. Oftentimes, people will end up with yarn scraps from various projects they’ve completed over the months.
Instead of throwing them away, crocheters will save these leftovers and use them in a single project, known as a stash buster project.
If you have a pile of yarn scraps that you'd like to put to use, read on for 10 stash buster crochet ideas!
Earrings
Want a cute new accessory? Check out these amazing sunflower crochet earrings from Urbaki Crochet. This quick project requires very few supplies and also very little yarn, making it a great stash buster idea.
Scrunchie
For those with a huge stash of colorful leftover yarn, you can’t go wrong with making a few scrunchies. They’re adorable and practical — it doesn’t get much better than that. Plus, this project doesn’t require any specific colors or fibers, so you’re good to use whatever’s available to you. Try this crochet scrunchie pattern from Happy Heartsy.
Reusable makeup remover pads
Makeup wipes are just one of many beauty products accumulating in landfills around the world. Instead of contributing to the waste, we can make our own reusable makeup remover pads with crochet. This pattern from Sarah Maker is super easy and beginner-friendly.
Placemat
If you’re known for hosting get-togethers with friends and family, these crochet placemats by Oombawka Design Crochet will be a lifesaver. Making your own placemats is a unique way to add a personal touch to something that might have gone unnoticed otherwise.
Napkin rings
In tandem with the previous stash buster project idea, crochet napkin rings are a fun way for a host to add a distinctive flair to the dinner table. This sustainable alternative to disposable napkin rings could also save you some money. Check out this pattern from HanJan Crochet.
Mug rug
A mug rug is basically just a quirky coaster. Rather than crocheting a basic, round coaster, you can make something a little more exciting and eye-catching. Jo to the World Creations will teach you everything you need to know!
Crochet gift bag
We all know how wasteful gift packaging can be, especially around the holidays. However, that doesn’t have to stop you from wrapping your gift in something beautiful. Instead, try making this crochet gift bag from Melanie Ham.
Picture frame
It’s always nice to be surrounded by pictures of our friends and family. Rather than spending a small fortune on frames at the store, you can crochet some. Check out this awesome pattern designed by Christine Harvey on Bloglovin’.
Chapstick holder
A crochet chapstick cozy might not be an everyday essential, but it is a smart way to use up that leftover yarn in your closet. TwoGirlsPatterns has an easy lip balm holder tutorial available for free.
Bowl cozy
Attention all soup lovers: This crochet bowl cozy from Desert Blossom Crafts will change your life. Burning your fingers will be a thing of the past, thanks to your homemade cozy.