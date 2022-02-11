“What's Galentine's day? It's only the best day of the year!”

It’s hard to believe that before that fateful 2010 episode of Parks & Recreation, no one was celebrating Galentine’s Day. But now, the holiday is observed amongst friend groups all over the world. But when is Galentine’s Day 2022? Keep reading for the details on this year’s holiday, plus a few tips on how to host Galentine’s Day, sustainably.