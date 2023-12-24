Kick off Your Crafting Journey With One of These Eco-Friendly Crochet Kits for Beginners
These easy crochet kits from Target, Etsy, and more, are eco-friendly and perfect for beginners. Stick around to learn more about these kits.
Learning how to crochet can be overwhelming. You must know about yarn, hooks, stitches, patterns, and more — keeping track of everything is hard.
Crochet kits for beginners make the learning process a lot smoother. Not only do these kits give you an awesome pattern to try, but they also provide you with in-depth directions and all of the tools you need.
Hoooked Amigurumi DIY Kits
Want to start your crochet journey with a bang? These kits from Hoooked come with everything you need, so you don’t have to buy many supplies that might go to waste. Plus, the tools included are eco-friendly — you’ll receive a bamboo hook and recycled cotton yarn.
If you want to create some adorable amigurumi figures like llamas, giraffes, and cows, Hoooked’s patterns won’t disappoint. Kits can be purchased online for less than $20 from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more.
Little Conkers Crochet Kits
Little Conkers is a small business that sells sustainable, beginner-friendly crochet kits. Here, you can find amazing kits with simple directions and patterns to make items like pumpkins, ducks, fruit, and dishcloths.
Each box includes an illustrated pattern (on recycled paper!), organic yarn, and a bamboo hook. This crochet bundle is perfect for those wanting to support a small business, enjoy an exciting craft, and keep the planet in mind all at the same time.
Darn Good Yarn Sustainable Surprise Crochet Kit
If you’re feeling stuck and need something to spark some extra enthusiasm, this mystery crochet kit from Darn Good Yarn could be just what you need. A surprise pattern isn’t for everyone, but it might work wonders for the right person. In this $25 bundle, crocheters can expect an unknown pattern, recycled silk yarn, an aluminum crochet hook, and stitch markers.
Emm & Skootch Eco-Friendly Crochet Kits
Emm & Skootch makes all kinds of crochet goodies, including a few lovely, eco-friendly kits. These affordable bundles come with 100 percent cotton yarn and stuffing, an aluminum hook, a yarn needle, and a pattern that can be accessed via a QR code. Crafters only need to understand chains, single stitches, increases, and decreases, which are ideal for newcomers. On the site, you’ll find kits to teach you how to make eggplants, pineapples, carrots, frogs, bats, and more.
Tote Bag Crochet Kit from CraftedbyCatUK
One of the best things about learning to crochet is that you can make incredibly useful items. A tote bag is a must — you can use it at the farmer’s market, bookstore, beach, or whenever you’re out and about. This daisy tote bag crochet kit from CraftedbyCatUk on Etsy is great for anyone just starting to learn. For less than $30, it comes with all the cotton yarn you need, a crochet hook, a darning needle, stitch markers, and step-by-step instructions.
Hardicraft’s Crochet Kits
For those with some crocheting experience but aren’t quite experts just yet, Hardicraft’s crochet kits are perfect. You can make all kinds of creative items, like dragons, rabbits, turtles, monkeys, soft baby books, elephant rattles, and more. Each box includes everything necessary to complete the pattern, so visiting the craft store is unnecessary. This kit could be a fun project for yourself or a friend.