10 Super Quick Crochet Projects That Can Be Completed in One Hour or Less Short on time? You can crochet coasters, bookmarks, hats, and more in less than an hour. Keep reading to learn more about these quick projects. By Rayna Skiver Dec. 14 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Crochet projects don’t have to take days, weeks, or months — plenty of worthwhile patterns take almost no time at all. Sometimes, a quick crochet project is exactly what you need. Whether short on time or just looking for something to complete in a single session, these patterns are simple enough to finish in under an hour. Keep reading to learn more and get started.

Coaster

Making a coaster is a rite of passage for crochet newbies. Most of these patterns use basic stitches and are pretty straightforward — there’s also plenty to choose from. For a simple look, try this coaster from Crochet and Tea. This daisy coaster from Jo to the World Creations is perfect if you want something more unique.

Bookmark

Every reader knows that it’s almost impossible to have too many bookmarks. They’re just so cute and easy to collect! And if you happen to know how to crochet, then you know that they also make for a quick project. All skill levels can enjoy this flower bookmark pattern from Daisy Cottage Designs.

E-reader sleeve

If you truly have too many bookmarks, an e-reader sleeve might be a more ideal project. While some prefer physical books, others love loading up their Kindle and reading as much as their heart desires. This adorable crocheted sleeve from The Loophole Fox will help protect your e-reader and give it a new look.

Scrunchie

Listen, trends are forever changing, but hair ties (no matter the style) always come in handy. Plus, they are so easy to crochet — why not give it a try? Duygu Turgok’s tutorial is basic enough for beginners to follow and requires very little time.

Airpod case

One of the best things about knowing how to crochet is the ability to create the items you want and need. An Airpod case might fall under either of those categories — luckily, with a hook and some yarn, you can make one. OhMeOhMyCrochet’s video tutorial shows crafters how to take two small granny squares and turn them into a case.

Keychain

These fruit slice keychains from RaffamusaDesigns are so colorful and fun. If you have some extra time on your hands and want to crochet something, this pattern is worth the effort. You can add the final product to your key ring or gift it to a friend.

Winter hat

Almost everyone needs a winter hat, even if just for fashion purposes. Crocheting a hat might seem challenging, but it’s surprisingly simple — sometimes, you only need to know one or two types of stitches. Urbaki Crochet’s hat pattern can be completed in an hour or less.

Garland

Garland doesn’t have to be used only during the holidays. When you know how to crochet, you can make a garland that’s suitable for all seasons. To add a pop of color to your space, try this bubble puff crochet garland pattern from Delia Creates.

Headphone charms

Adding crocheted charms to your headphones is a creative way to showcase your personality and style. You can make all kinds of accessories, but this cherry charm pattern from @rust.bucket.crochet is especially cool.

Hair ribbon