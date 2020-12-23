Eco-Friendly, Vegan Winter Coats and Accessories

Eco-Friendly, Vegan Winter Coats and AccessoriesBy Sophie Hirsh
Updated
No need to hurt any ducks, coyotes, mink, or foxes to stay warm this winter — there are endless options on the market when it comes to vegan, eco-friendly winter coats and accessories, such as hats, scarves, gloves, and boots.
Unfortunately many brands market their winter gear as sustainable or eco-friendly, even though the products contain animal-based materials such as fur, down, and wool. But to keep your coat as cruelty-free as possible, we’re big fans of supporting brands that use animal-free materials and follow sustainable and ethical business practices.
Of course, we’re also fans of shopping for anything and everything secondhand to lower the impact of your wardrobe. But in case you’re having trouble finding warm enough winter gear this year, keep reading to learn about some of the warmest, coziest, and most sustainable winter gear options available — for affordable prices.
Patagonia Worn Wear
Classic outdoor apparel brand Patagonia sells secondhand and repaired versions of its own clothing — including winter coats and accessories — via Patagonia’s Worn Wear. Shopping secondhand from a sustainable brand? We’re into it. Plus, you can mail in your old Patagonia gear to be repaired and resold, and doing so will give you a credit toward your next purchase.
Noize
Noize is a PETA-approved vegan company that specializes in coats including parkas, puffers, peacoats, faux furs, and animal-free leather jackets. The company also sells stylish winter accessories including gloves, insulated mittens, hats, scarves, and dog coats (yes, you and your pooch can match). Noize’s collection uses only animal-free fabrics, many of which are recycled, such as Repreve and RePET.
Save the Duck
Certified B Corp Save the Duck’s products are completely animal-free, and the brand even has a collection of coats that use Recycled Plumtech (which is made from recycled bottles). Save the Duck is best known for its classic and warm parkas and puffers, and the company also sells winter coats for kids and dogs.
Girlfriend Collective
Best known as a trendy and sustainable activewear brand, Girlfriend Collective has recently branched out into the world of puffer coats, which are available in crop, classic, and long lengths, and in inclusive sizes up to 6XL. Girlfriend Collective recycles up to 138 plastic water bottles to make each puffer. The brand will also keep you warm this winter with its fleece jackets, windbreakers, sweatshirts, and sweatpants.
Wuxly
Canada-based winter coat brand Wuxly specializes in super warm, animal-free winter coats. If you live in an extremely cold climate, Wuxly is definitely the way to go. As a warning, this is the most expensive brand on this list, with prices ranging from $599 to $1,299 USD (though the company’s midweight jackets and bombers are more affordable).
For Days
Made in collaboration with Known Supply, zero-waste basics fashion company For Days sells an adorable Smiley Beanie in multiple colors. The beanie, made from recycled polyester and cotton, was handmade at Known Supply's facility in Peru, which employs “women who otherwise wouldn't have an opportunity to work.” You can send any ripped or old For Days items back to the company for recycling, in exchange for a discount on new purchases.
Hemptique
Hemptique’s beanies are made from 100 percent hemp, dyed with AZO-free and water-based dyes, and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. You can also purchase Hemptique’s beanies, which come in both short and long varieties and in various colors, on EarthHero.
Will’s Vegan Store
Will’s Vegan Store specializes in vegan shoes of all kinds, including various winter, insulated, dock, and hiking boots. The company makes its vegan leather and suede out of cereal crops and its soles are from recycled natural rubber; the company is also Ecolabel certified and uses completely plastic-free shipping and packaging materials.
In addition to its shoes, Will’s Vegan Store sells winter accessories including jackets, sweaters, and luxurious scarves, which are composed of recycled polyester and recycled cotton, which is made from pre dyed offcuts from the textile industry.
For more brands selling eco-friendly and vegan winter boots, click here — and for sustainably-made socks to keep your toes warm all winter, click here. Happy winter!