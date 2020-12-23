Eco-Friendly, Vegan Winter Coats and Accessories

No need to hurt any ducks, coyotes, mink, or foxes to stay warm this winter — there are endless options on the market when it comes to vegan, eco-friendly winter coats and accessories, such as hats, scarves, gloves, and boots.

Unfortunately many brands market their winter gear as sustainable or eco-friendly, even though the products contain animal-based materials such as fur, down, and wool. But to keep your coat as cruelty-free as possible, we’re big fans of supporting brands that use animal-free materials and follow sustainable and ethical business practices.

Of course, we’re also fans of shopping for anything and everything secondhand to lower the impact of your wardrobe. But in case you’re having trouble finding warm enough winter gear this year, keep reading to learn about some of the warmest, coziest, and most sustainable winter gear options available — for affordable prices.

Patagonia Worn Wear Classic outdoor apparel brand Patagonia sells secondhand and repaired versions of its own clothing — including winter coats and accessories — via Patagonia's Worn Wear. Shopping secondhand from a sustainable brand? We're into it. Plus, you can mail in your old Patagonia gear to be repaired and resold, and doing so will give you a credit toward your next purchase.

Wuxly Canada-based winter coat brand Wuxly specializes in super warm, animal-free winter coats. If you live in an extremely cold climate, Wuxly is definitely the way to go. As a warning, this is the most expensive brand on this list, with prices ranging from $599 to $1,299 USD (though the company's midweight jackets and bombers are more affordable).

For Days Made in collaboration with Known Supply, zero-waste basics fashion company For Days sells an adorable Smiley Beanie in multiple colors. The beanie, made from recycled polyester and cotton, was handmade at Known Supply's facility in Peru, which employs "women who otherwise wouldn't have an opportunity to work." You can send any ripped or old For Days items back to the company for recycling, in exchange for a discount on new purchases.

Hemptique Hemptique's beanies are made from 100 percent hemp, dyed with AZO-free and water-based dyes, and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. You can also purchase Hemptique's beanies, which come in both short and long varieties and in various colors, on EarthHero.