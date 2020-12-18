From Newspaper to Reusable Boxes, These Are the Most Sustainable Gift Wrap Alternatives

Although we strongly suggest using the gift wrapping techniques above, as opposed to buying something new, there are certain gift wrap brands out there that make recyclable products. At Target, for example, you can buy this natural-looking brown wrapping paper with festive designs , that is 100 percent recyclable.

Wrappily is another brand that makes recyclable gift wrap. It comes in a ton of cute designs, and also sells all kinds of sustainable bows, ribbons, and more.

Gift wrapping sustainably may require a bit more effort than simply picking up a roll from CVS, but trust us, you'll be doing a great justice to the environment by choosing to do the former.