DIY Winter Decorations to Make Your Holiday Season More Sustainable

Holidays can be incredibly wasteful, but they don’t have to be. Between thrifting decorations and creating your own, there’s no need to go out and buy anything new. Even if you’re not super crafty, there are plenty of simple DIYs you can try.

These DIY winter decorations are cute and they provide a fun activity for you and your family. Prioritizing sustainability during the holiday season is the ultimate gift you can give to our planet.