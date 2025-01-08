The 7 Best Plants To Keep You Company in Your Home Office or Work Space Many low-maintenance plants can purify the air while thriving in low sunlight. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 8 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Michael Aleo/Unsplash

By now, you have undoubtedly seen recommendations for the best plants to elevate your living or work space via plant-care TikTok, a beloved space for amateurs and green-thumbed veterans alike. From large, grandiose plants with big leaves to tinier succulents that complement quieter personalities, there are many ways aspiring plant parents can liven up their environment.

Whether your workspace resides in a low-light environment or your office has plenty of windows, many different types of plants can suit your needs. Keep reading for seven of our favorite plants that bring joy and fresh air to our office spaces.

Snake plants help filter your office air.

A snake plant is the perfect complement to any office decor. It is also an excellent choice for those with low light or work in a room bereft of windows. Many experts recommend snake plants for the bathroom and bedroom, as they serve as both an air purifier and release beneficial oxygen.

As the California plant company Léon & George notes, snake plants are perfect for beginners and require less maintenance than other plants. It's no wonder why the company recommends the snake plant among its "Best Plants for Offices" collection.

English ivy can turn a drab office into a thriving green scene.

Source: natary t / Unsplash

According to The Spruce, English ivy is an excellent addition to your office if you can provide it with natural, indirect light. Over time, the ivy plant will spread throughout your office, turning a bare, mundane space into a thriving room with lots of natural greenery.

Aloe vera is a smart plant to keep handy for resourceful workers.

In addition to aloe vera being among the more beautiful succulents around, it is an extremely versatile plant for emergencies. Parts of the aloe vera plant can purify the air and benefit your skin and hair. Some people even consume the juice of the aloe vera plant. Whether as a first aid resource or supplement to your sunburn-healing process, an ingredient in homemade sanitizer, or just a beautiful addition to your workspace, aloe vera is one of my all-time favorite plants.

Lucky bamboo fills an office space with good fortune.

Source: feey / Unsplash

According to The Spruce, lucky bamboo isn't actually bamboo at all, though it is relatively easy to care for, so long as you keep it out of direct sunlight in your office. If you work at home with pets, this is one plant to leave off your list, as it is extremely toxic to animals.

A money tree is a culturally significant, eco-friendly office addition.

If you're looking to gift a coworker a prosperous addition to their office, a money tree (aka money plant) is a great way to go. Money plants have remarkable air purification prowess, including the ability to filter out formaldehyde that may be present within your office environment. According to Good Housekeeping, money trees are great for feng shui, add positive vibes to the environment, require water about once a week, and flourish in indirect, bright sunlight.

Peace lilies are a great way to beautify and purify office spaces.

According to Good Housekeeping, peace lilies are both beautiful plants and powerful air purifiers. Keep it out of direct sunlight and monitor how thirsty it gets during the warmer months. While they are a perfect true office plant, if you work from home with animals you must not bring this plant into your home. Peace lilies, unfortunately, are highly toxic to dogs and cats.

Philodendrons are attractive, eye-catching plants for offices.

Source: feey / Unsplash