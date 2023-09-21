Home > Small Changes > Pets Bamboo Plants at Home? Find Out If They Pose a Risk to Your Cat's Health Cats love to chew on whatever plant they can. But if you have bamboo in your house, you'll need to do some research before placing it anywhere your cat can reach. By Danielle Letenyei Sep. 21 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Bamboo symbolizes wealth, happiness, and longevity in ancient Chinese culture. That’s why people often have a “lucky bamboo” plant as a decoration in their home or office. But if your cat decides to nibble on that plant, they may not be so lucky. It could make them very sick.

Is bamboo toxic to cats? The answer really depends on the type of bamboo — or bamboo-like plant. Let’s explore what bamboos may be OK, and which ones can be toxic for your feline friend.

Is bamboo toxic to cats?

True bamboo is not toxic to cats. According to The Practical Planter, there are over 1,000 species of true bamboo that range from dwarf size to 100 feet tall. Most of the true bamboo species are not toxic to cats.

A few of the bamboo species that are safe for cats include: Golden bamboo

Fish pole bamboo

Bamboo vine

Good luck palm

Reed palm

Bamboo palm.

However, that “lucky bamboo” houseplant you bought at the store or received as a gift isn’t really bamboo, and it can be very harmful to your cat if they ingest it.

What plants are toxic to cats? Stay away from lucky bamboo.

Lucky bamboo, known as Dracaena sanderiana, is actually more like a lily rather than true bamboo because it can grow in water versus soil, which is where true bamboo grows, per The Practical Planter. It isn’t even related to true bamboo.

Most of the bamboo sold as houseplants are lucky bamboo plants that are very toxic to cats and other pets. The plants may also be referred to as a money tree, ribbon plant, dragon tree, corn plant, or cornstalk plant, according to Backyard Garden Lover.

While it is rare that a cat will die from eating a lucky bamboo plant, it could make them very sick, and you should get them to a vet as soon as possible. Some signs of poisoning from a lucky bamboo plant include diarrhea, vomiting, drooling, seizures, excessive panting, weakness, respiratory distress, and loss of appetite.

The lucky bamboo is probably the most common bamboo lookalike that is toxic to cats, but there are others. For instance, heavenly bamboo, aka sacred bamboo or Nandina domestica, is poisonous to cats. According to Backyard Garden Lover, the shoots of a heavenly bamboo plant contain taxiphyllin, a substance that can cause cyanide poisoning in cats.

These other houseplants are also toxic to cats.

Cats love to chew on plants and flowers, so it’s important to know if you have plants in your home that may be toxic for your kitty. According to Preventative Vet, the following houseplants are toxic to cats: Aloe

Amaryllis

Asparagus fern

Cyclamen

Dumb cane (Dieffenbachia)

Jade

Lilies

Cardboard palm (Cycads)

Snake plant (Sansevieria) Sweetheart ivy

Monstera deliciosa.