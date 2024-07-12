Home > Small Changes > Home 7 of the Most Eye-Catching and Sought-After Rare Plants on the Market You might think that houseplants are just for decor, but they can actually help reduce stress and improve mood, too. By Rayna Skiver Jul. 12 2024, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Want to add a unique or vibrant touch to your space? These hard-to-get exotic and rare plants make a great addition to any room or garden, especially if you like fun colors and eye-catching foliage.

Between plants like the pink princess philodendron and Manjula pothos, there’s a rare species for everyone to enjoy. To learn more about each variety, keep reading.

Pink princess philodendron

While most philodendrons are quite common, the pink princess variety is coveted by excited plant collectors. It was made in a lab, so it can’t just be grown from seed like most other plants. The bubblegum-pink foliage is very challenging to grow, even when done strategically, making it one of the most popular and rare plants on the market, according to the Peace Love and Happiness Club.

Black bat flower

Do you want a flower that’s incredibly striking and a bit scary? If so, the tacca chantrieri, aka the black bat flower, is the perfect rare and exotic plant for you. Outside of its tropical and humid native environment in Southeast Asia, it’s difficult for this plant to thrive — seed germination alone could take months, according to House Digest. For the best outcome, plant parents should recreate its place of origin as accurately as possible.

Black anthurium

There are hundreds of colorful anthurium species, but only a select few are black. Well, sometimes the foliage technically isn’t black, it’s actually just a deep burgundy or green that appears black, according to Plant Girl Boss. Anthuriums aren’t hard to find, but dark varieties usually require more of a search effort.

Alocasia dawn variegated

Alocasias, or elephant ears, are a favored houseplant among collectors. They’re relatively easy to take care of and they add the right amount of color and vibrancy to a room. This specific variegated alocasia is known for its special green, white, and yellow marbled leaves, which tend to draw attention.

Pseudolithos cubiformis

Many succulents on the market are extremely unique and remarkable — their odd-looking stems and leaves often attract prospective plant parents. The pseudolithos cubiformis takes things to a whole new level, though. This succulent is known for its cubed shape and weird, scale-like texture, according to The Spruce. If you are lucky enough to come across this plant, be sure to thoroughly research the care it needs, as it’s quite complex.

Manjula pothos

Much like philodendrons, pothos are houseplants that are found just about anywhere. However, a few varieties garner extra attention, such as the Majula. Its heart-shaped foliage has a gorgeous variegation of white, green, and a pale, cream-like yellow, making it a popular cultivar among the species. Be careful — the Manjula pothos is toxic to both cats and dogs.

Anthurium warocqueanum