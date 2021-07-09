As per our previous discussion, aloe contains many compounds that make it perfect as a skin moisturizer. If you’ve got particularly dry skin, a little bit of aloe can go a long way, though it shouldn’t be applied daily. According to Kim Chang, an esthetician with the Baylor Aesthetics Studio at the Baylor College of Medicine, the enzymes in aloe can act as an exfoliator. When overused, that exfoliation can begin to irritate the skin even more, drying it up or causing it to become too oily.