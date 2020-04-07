How to Make Hand Sanitizer With Fresh Aloe Plant

Being a plant lady has never paid off more than right now. As do-it-yourself hand sanitizer essentials went flying off the shelves amidst the coronavirus outbreak, many people are struggling to locate at-home hand sanitizer ingredients — which typically include Aloe Vera gel, 99 percent Isopropyl alcohol, and (sometimes) essential oils. But if you have an Aloe Vera plant at home, you’re already part of the way there!

Now, there are a few ways to make an effective hand sanitizer at home. One way is with Isopropyl alcohol, but you will want to make sure that, at the very least, the Isopropyl is 60 percent or above. Isopropyl alcohol with an alcohol content of anywhere from 90 to 99 percent will likely be most efficient in killing COVID-19 and other germs; however, if you can’t get your hands on that (no pun intended), 99 percent rubbing alcohol will also work. If you don’t have access to Isopropyl alcohol, however, there is another household option that could work: vodka.

Of course, vodka may not be as efficient in killing germs as Isopropyl but if it’s all you got, it’s certainly worth a shot. A high-proof grain-based alcohol, like Everclear for example, which has anywhere from 75 to 95 percent, is your best bet. However, when vodka is diluted with Aloe Vera gel, the alcohol content decreases a bit, probably to about 60 percent or lower. That’s why it is important to use the highest proof alcohol you have available.