Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 11 Best Housewarming Gifts to Support a More Sustainable Lifestyle These vegan, zero-waste, recycled, and/or otherwise eco-friendly housewarming gifts are items they'll definitely use and treasure for years to come. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 13 2024, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

It can be equally exciting and stressful to move into a new home. If you're a friend or loved one helping someone settle in, your job is simple: make life easier and more comfortable with a thoughtful gift that'll come in handy — not something that'll get stashed in a drawer and forgotten. Some of the best housewarming gifts go the extra mile, encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle while remaining practical and cool.

Article continues below advertisement

Sound like a tall order? It's actually a piece of cake — or as simple as a cake stand made of reclaimed wood, which happens to be one the best housewarming gifts I found online. I also hand-picked a renewable Money Tree planted lovingly inside an eco-friendly pot, a set of organic cotton Turkish towels bound to make a splash, and plenty more vegan, zero-waste, recycled, and/or otherwise sustainable presents. Keep scrolling for some pretty genius gift ideas, if I do say so myself.

Big Baggu (plus groceries)

The gift of groceries would be welcome by anyone facing an empty fridge and pantry — especially if all that food is presented inside a colorful, reusable grocery bag like the Big Baggu. The grocery bag is made of lightweight recycled nylon and holds up to 50 pounds. It comes in 11 playful patterns, is machine-washable and folds up into a six-inch pouch.

Article continues below advertisement

Mrs Meyer's Autumn Abode Starter Set

Another order of business after moving is to give the new place a good scrub down. That's why this gift set of all-natural Mrs. Meyer's cleaning products will be welcomed with open arms. It includes multi-surface spray, dish soap, and hand soap in recyclable bottles. The Autumn Abode Starter Set also includes reusable rags, a sustainable walnut scrubber sponge, and a soy candle in a glass holder to top it all off.

Personalized Coffee Table Book

Whether it's a treasured vacation taken together, a memorable milestone, or even the highlights of a lifelong friendship, capture it all inside a customized photo book from Mixbook. The company lets you upload all your favorite photos, edit the layout, and then choose the size, paper type, and other details of the final product — a physical coffee table book that's delivered to you (or your recipient) in one to two business days. This very personal housewarming gift is something straight from the heart and gentle on the planet: it's all printed on ethically sourced, Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper.

Article continues below advertisement

Money Tree Plant in Eco Pot

This isn't your garden variety plant; it's the mighty Money Tree, a symbol of fortune and positive energy for someone with a green thumb. Also known as the Pachira Aquatica, this is a renewable plant that The Lively Root sells in four sizes. In addition to being beautiful and sustainable, the Money Tree is also a great air purifier. For maximum effect, gift it inside an Eco Pot made of recycled plastic, stone powder, and wood dust. The pot comes in three earthy color options.

Dutch Fields Diagonal Stripes Doormat

Nothing says "welcome home" like a sustainable welcome mat. The Dutch Fields Diagonal Stripes Doormat from VivaTerra is made of biodegradable natural coir fibers. Coir is derived from coconut husks, so it's also renewable. This cheerful doormat is the rainbow after the storm passes — and the place to wipe off your muddy boots, too, thanks to its durable, weather-resistant construction.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Housewarming Package

This Vegan Housewarming Package is a vegan dream, with vegan-friendly comfort foods like soup, rolls, and cookies, along with a personalized greeting card and cozy extras for the whole family. Even the eco-friendly box is pure joy, so this is an especially great delivery option for an out-of-state loved one.

Mediterranean Towels

These super-thin, ultra-absorbent, and quick-drying towels are amazing. The Mediterranean Towels by Coyuchi are made of 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton. This six-piece set makes for a comforting and practical housewarming gift that feels high-end. It includes two bath towels, two guest towels with hand-knotted fringe, and two washcloths. Choose from four stately colorways.

Article continues below advertisement

Reusable Food-Safe Bags & Wraps Gift Box

Get a plastic-free-home head start with a gift box of reusable food storage solutions from MightyNest. The set includes eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, such as reusable silicone bags, beeswax wraps, and other sustainable, reusable food storage products. Every product inside the recyclable box is food-safe and chemical-free, just like the brand's whole lineup. This is another great companion to go with an edible housewarming gift.

Zero Waste Ultimate Cleaning Bundle

For all the laundry that lies ahead, gift your loved one the Zero Waste Ultimate Cleaning Bundle, a kit designed to replace disposable laundry products with sustainable alternatives. It includes unscented detergent sheets, a stain stick, and castile soap among other items — and everything comes in biodegradable packaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Passport Trio

Instead of gifting your loved one a trip around the world, present this Passport Trio of single-origin coffees from Guatemala, Indonesia, and Ethiopia — all by the famous Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a company dedicated to fair trade practices, organic farming, and carbon neutrality. The three 12-ounce bags of ground beans are packed inside a cardboard gift box.

White Mod Block Cake Stand