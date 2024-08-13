Green Matters
The 11 Best Housewarming Gifts to Support a More Sustainable Lifestyle

These vegan, zero-waste, recycled, and/or otherwise eco-friendly housewarming gifts are items they'll definitely use and treasure for years to come.

Published Aug. 13 2024, 10:24 a.m. ET

Woman unpacking moving boxes on a couch.
Source: iStock

It can be equally exciting and stressful to move into a new home. If you're a friend or loved one helping someone settle in, your job is simple: make life easier and more comfortable with a thoughtful gift that'll come in handy — not something that'll get stashed in a drawer and forgotten. Some of the best housewarming gifts go the extra mile, encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle while remaining practical and cool.

Sound like a tall order? It's actually a piece of cake — or as simple as a cake stand made of reclaimed wood, which happens to be one the best housewarming gifts I found online. I also hand-picked a renewable Money Tree planted lovingly inside an eco-friendly pot, a set of organic cotton Turkish towels bound to make a splash, and plenty more vegan, zero-waste, recycled, and/or otherwise sustainable presents. Keep scrolling for some pretty genius gift ideas, if I do say so myself.

Big Baggu (plus groceries)

two people holding two reusable grocery bags with fruit pattern and gingham pattern
Source: Baggu

The gift of groceries would be welcome by anyone facing an empty fridge and pantry — especially if all that food is presented inside a colorful, reusable grocery bag like the Big Baggu.

The grocery bag is made of lightweight recycled nylon and holds up to 50 pounds. It comes in 11 playful patterns, is machine-washable and folds up into a six-inch pouch.

$18 at Baggu
Mrs Meyer's Autumn Abode Starter Set

mrs. meyers cleaning products with spray bottles, pump bottles, sponges, rags, and a candle.
Source: Grove Collaborative

Another order of business after moving is to give the new place a good scrub down. That's why this gift set of all-natural Mrs. Meyer's cleaning products will be welcomed with open arms. It includes multi-surface spray, dish soap, and hand soap in recyclable bottles.

The Autumn Abode Starter Set also includes reusable rags, a sustainable walnut scrubber sponge, and a soy candle in a glass holder to top it all off.

$37 at Grove Collaborative

Personalized Coffee Table Book

customized coffee table book with travel photos
Source: Mixbook

Whether it's a treasured vacation taken together, a memorable milestone, or even the highlights of a lifelong friendship, capture it all inside a customized photo book from Mixbook. The company lets you upload all your favorite photos, edit the layout, and then choose the size, paper type, and other details of the final product — a physical coffee table book that's delivered to you (or your recipient) in one to two business days.

This very personal housewarming gift is something straight from the heart and gentle on the planet: it's all printed on ethically sourced, Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper.

$25+ at Mixbook
Money Tree Plant in Eco Pot

two money trees, one in a white planter, one in a terracotta colored planter
Source: The Lively Root

This isn't your garden variety plant; it's the mighty Money Tree, a symbol of fortune and positive energy for someone with a green thumb. Also known as the Pachira Aquatica, this is a renewable plant that The Lively Root sells in four sizes.

In addition to being beautiful and sustainable, the Money Tree is also a great air purifier. For maximum effect, gift it inside an Eco Pot made of recycled plastic, stone powder, and wood dust. The pot comes in three earthy color options.

$56+ at The Lively Root

Dutch Fields Diagonal Stripes Doormat

rainbow striped coir doormat on grey wood floor boards
Source: Viva Terra

Nothing says "welcome home" like a sustainable welcome mat. The Dutch Fields Diagonal Stripes Doormat from VivaTerra is made of biodegradable natural coir fibers. Coir is derived from coconut husks, so it's also renewable.

This cheerful doormat is the rainbow after the storm passes — and the place to wipe off your muddy boots, too, thanks to its durable, weather-resistant construction.

$69 at Viva Terra
Vegan Housewarming Package

vegan soup, rolls, and cookies and cookbooks in yellow and white box
Source: Spoonful of Comfort

This Vegan Housewarming Package is a vegan dream, with vegan-friendly comfort foods like soup, rolls, and cookies, along with a personalized greeting card and cozy extras for the whole family.

Even the eco-friendly box is pure joy, so this is an especially great delivery option for an out-of-state loved one.

$105 at Spoonful of Comfort

Mediterranean Towels

Stack of Turkish towels in grey, white, and orange with fringe
Source: Made Trade

These super-thin, ultra-absorbent, and quick-drying towels are amazing. The Mediterranean Towels by Coyuchi are made of 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton.

This six-piece set makes for a comforting and practical housewarming gift that feels high-end. It includes two bath towels, two guest towels with hand-knotted fringe, and two washcloths. Choose from four stately colorways.

$158 at Made Trade
Reusable Food-Safe Bags & Wraps Gift Box

cardboard box filled with reusable food storage bags and wraps
Source: MightyNest

Get a plastic-free-home head start with a gift box of reusable food storage solutions from MightyNest. The set includes eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, such as reusable silicone bags, beeswax wraps, and other sustainable, reusable food storage products.

Every product inside the recyclable box is food-safe and chemical-free, just like the brand's whole lineup. This is another great companion to go with an edible housewarming gift.

$82 at MightyNest

Zero Waste Ultimate Cleaning Bundle

zero waste laundry products including soaps, detergent sheets, and stain stick. Woman in laundry room
Source: Me Mother Earth

For all the laundry that lies ahead, gift your loved one the Zero Waste Ultimate Cleaning Bundle, a kit designed to replace disposable laundry products with sustainable alternatives.

It includes unscented detergent sheets, a stain stick, and castile soap among other items — and everything comes in biodegradable packaging.

$49.50 (was $56) at Me Mother Earth
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Passport Trio

a black box containing bags of coffee
Source: Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Instead of gifting your loved one a trip around the world, present this Passport Trio of single-origin coffees from Guatemala, Indonesia, and Ethiopia — all by the famous Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a company dedicated to fair trade practices, organic farming, and carbon neutrality.

The three 12-ounce bags of ground beans are packed inside a cardboard gift box.

$58 at Stumptown Coffee Roasters

White Mod Block Cake Stand

Wooden cake stand with white bottom holding a pie
Source: etúHOME

Don't just bake a cake — bake a cake and gift it along with this White Mod Block Cake Stand for serving. The show-stopping centerpiece is handcrafted from reclaimed wood covered in plant-based, food-safe hard wax by European artisans.

Each cake stand is one of a kind and comes in small and large options.

$125+ at etúHOME
