Sleep Expert Recommends Having These 5 Plants in Your Bedroom for a Good Night’s Sleep

While adding great charm to the room decor, these plants facilitate a good sleep helping you wake up well-rested in the morning.

Houseplants have long been associated with mental health benefits and greater productivity. From malls to office spaces and even bathrooms, all modern human spaces make room for the existence of plants. The Royal Horticultural Society suggests that plants in hospitals have helped patients with increased pain tolerance. However, a sleep expert has some fresh insights about the advantages of having plants in one’s bedroom. Dr. Deborah Lee, associated with the online clinic, Dr. Fox Pharmacy, discussed five plants that can foster a great night’s sleep, per the Mirror. Therefore, anyone struggling with quality sleep or insomnia can confide in these commonly found plants to alter their mood and help with stress and anxiety, that might be affecting their sleep patterns.

Woman sprays plants in flower pots with clean water from a bottle. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kseniya Ovchinnikova)

Snake Plant

Sansevieria (snake plant) in ceramic pots on a white table on the background of a bed with decorative pillows, modern design on a sunny day. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Inna Luzan)

Snake plants (Dracaena trifasciata), a staple in every plant-lover’s garden have an array of benefits. The resilient plant, which is known to tolerate most indoor conditions, releases night-time oxygen and acts as an air purifier in the bedroom space, facilitating healthy sleep. "Making them perfect to bring into the bedroom as this will improve air quality throughout the night, allowing for a more restful snooze,” Dr. Lee, who works with sustainable bed company Get Laid Beds, said. These plants grow well in indirect sunlight, thus, maintaining them is not a challenge.

Peace Lilies

Air puryfing house plants in home concept. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Helin Loik-Tomson)

A low-maintenance and beloved houseplant, Peace Lilies have a calming presence that nourishes a room with its purifying properties, per the source. Dr. Lee marks the plant as one that helps prevent communicable illnesses that are often prevalent during winter. Other than cleansing a room with purified air, Peace Lilies (Spathiphyllum) add moisture, enhancing the humidity levels resulting in easier breathing and sleeping, per the Week. The sleep expert emphasizes the importance of the plant in cold weather as it “helps you fight off any germs.”



Aloe Vera

Close up view of Aloe vera houseplant growing in white braided pattern pot in blue color wall home bedroom. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Helin Loik-Tomson)

One of the favorite succulents, Aloe Vera is widely recognized for their medicinal properties. Easily available, the plant exhales night-time oxygen that adds to the air quality in the bedroom. While most are aware of Aloe Vera’s other health benefits, it also promotes better quality sleep with very minimal care. "A lot of people don't know about how beneficial it can be for your sleep health. It is a highly resilient plant, making it perfect to add into a bedroom setting, and like the Snake Plant, releases oxygen at nighttime which helps with air quality," Dr.Lee emphasized.



Lavender

The bed with purple lavender flowers on the flower pot. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | awayge)

A beauty in its own right, lavenders are quite popular, largely because of the sweet smell they exude. Scientifically Lavandula, these perennial plants belong to the mint family, per Brittanica, and are often used as a sleep aid. Hence, it is easy to guess the advantages the plants have. The lavender smell has been greatly commercialized as sprays, potpourri, and scented candles. Dr. Lee adds that lavender helps lower stress and anxiety and nurtures a calm and peaceful space. She said, “Lavender is a wonderful plant to have close to your bed as it will promote a serene environment that also smells gorgeous!"

English Ivy

Woman in bed, vines hanging from wall. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Erik Snyder)

English Ivy (Hedera helix) is an evergreen vine that leaves a trail. These plants can reduce dampness and air-borne mold, promoting respiratory health. Furthermore, placing it in the bedroom will add great allure to the decor and also offer protection from impure air or molds, per the source. English Ivy is often placed at heights, and their vines can be trained as needed.