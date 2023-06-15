Home > Small Changes > Home You Can Enjoy Greenery With These Low-Light Hanging Plants Low-light hanging plants can lend a pop of greenery to your home and are perfect if your home doesn't get much sunlight. By Kate Underwood Jun. 15 2023, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET Source: iStock

We all know that keeping a few indoor plants around can add personality and warmth to any home. But what if you need to spruce up a room or apartment that doesn't receive much natural light? Like shade plants that thrive outdoors, these low-light hanging plants are ideal for indoor spaces that are otherwise fairly dim.

Many of us don't have large sunrooms to grow houseplants, but luckily these indoor plants thrive in low-light conditions. Hanging plants also save space, and many can even filter your indoor air of toxins.

Spider plant

Spider plants are another good low-light hanging plant for the home. GardeningChores.com says spider plants are popular and easy to grow indoors or outdoors.

English ivy

According to Better Homes and Gardens, English ivy is a hanging plant that does well in low-light conditions. A cool, north-facing windowsill is a good spot for some English ivy.

Golden pothos

As explained by The Spruce, golden pothos are able to thrive in conditions tough on other plants. They can grow even in very low light and almost no water. Golden pothos are low-maintenance plants that you can enjoy from a hanging basket.

Arrowhead vine

The arrowhead vine, or Syngonium podophyllum, has spade-shaped leaves and can be a hanging plant that grows well in low light. TheSill.com notes that you can grow the arrowhead vine in medium to bright light, but that it tolerates low light.

Watermelon Peperomia

The watermelon peperomia plant is such a fun addition to your dimly-lit home or office, thanks to its leaves that look remarkably like the rind of a watermelon. Be aware this plant doesn't require direct sunlight, but it does grow best when placed in a shaded spot in a brightly lit room, according to House Plants Expert.

Philodendron

With about 450 species of Philodendron in existence, there are plenty of options for these versatile hanging indoor plants. Apartment Therapy notes that philodendrons will grow faster in medium or indirect light, but they will also "do just fine" in low light conditions, as you might find in an apartment or inner room.

Staghorn fern

Source: iStock

Another gorgeous low-light hanging plant for your indoor baskets is the staghorn fern. As stated by GardeningKnowHow.com, staghorn ferns do the best in large baskets of at least 14 inches, and they prefer partial shade or indirect light. You don't want complete shade or direct sunlight on these ferns.

Silver Queen

Silver queens have beautiful leaves with a green-and-silver pattern. As Plantophiles.com explains, they don't trail or cascade like other hanging plants, but their long leaves can hang beautifully over the edges of a hanging planter. They're good air purifiers and don't require direct sunlight. Make sure your silver queen plant does get some indirect light, however.

Blue star fern