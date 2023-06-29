Home > Small Changes > Home These Are the Best Kinds of Snake Plants for Your Home Snake plants are typically easy plants to take care of — but there are many different types. Here's what you need to know. By Kori Williams Jun. 29 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you're looking to become a plant parent or want some greenery in your home that's easy to take care of, you may consider adopting a snake plant. These are known to be low maintenance since they aren't needy and are hard to kill. But how do you know which one is right for you? These plants (a.k.a. Dracaena trifasciata) may be common, but dozens of snake plants exist. Here's what we know about them so you can choose the right pick for your home.

Banana

Source: iStock

According to Gardener's Path, Banana snake plants are small and can grow tiny white flowers on them over time. It gets its name thanks to the slight curve its leaves have. A.k.a. the Sansevieria ehrenbergii, their size makes them a perfect addition to any room or an existing plant collection.

Snake Plant Laurentii

Source: iStock

There has been some drama around this plant. Online rumors suggested that NASA declared the Snake Plant Laurentii (Sansevieria Laurentii) an incredible air purifier. In an interview, The Associated Press contacted a spokesperson for the space giant who said that NASA conducted no such study. But this whole thing can be a great topic of conversation for guests, and this plant has a bright yellow color along the edges of its leaves that is eye-catching.

Although, what might have happened here is that these air purifier claims may be referring to a report from 1989. The report stated that plants, in general, can help improve air quality, but nothing in it supports the idea that any one plant is thoroughly cleaning the air.

Mother-in-Law's tongue

La Résidence blog points out that Mother-in-Law's tongue (a.k.a. Sansevieria Laurentii) is super easy to care for since it barely requires any light and can put up with some "occasional neglect," which makes it a plant great for first-time plant parents.

Indian Bowstring Hemp

Source: Getty Images

The Indian Bowstring Hemp (a.k.a. Sansevieria zeylanica) has a beautiful marbled look on its leaves with different shades of green. But it also is a slow grower, according to Petal Republic. They can grow to at least three feet high, so you may want to make some room, especially for this one in your home.

Hahnii

The Spruce says this is also called a "bird’s nest snake plant." Its small leaves sprout together but grow outward which creates a beautiful pattern. Plus, a Hahnii doesn't grow to be very big so you can easily put it anywhere in your home.

White Dracaena

Source: Getty Images

White Dracaena (a.k.a. Dracaena singularis) stands out from the crowd because of its unique leaves. Not only are they shaped like taco shells, but they have various colored stripes going across them and a light brown border.

Moonshine

Source: Getty Images