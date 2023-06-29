Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Home

These Are the Best Kinds of Snake Plants for Your Home

Snake plants are typically easy plants to take care of — but there are many different types. Here's what you need to know.

Kori Williams - Author
By

Jun. 29 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Two snake plants in pots in the sunlight
Source: iStock

If you're looking to become a plant parent or want some greenery in your home that's easy to take care of, you may consider adopting a snake plant. These are known to be low maintenance since they aren't needy and are hard to kill. But how do you know which one is right for you?

These plants (a.k.a. Dracaena trifasciata) may be common, but dozens of snake plants exist. Here's what we know about them so you can choose the right pick for your home.

Article continues below advertisement

Banana

A potted snake plant next to books.
Source: iStock

According to Gardener's Path, Banana snake plants are small and can grow tiny white flowers on them over time. It gets its name thanks to the slight curve its leaves have. A.k.a. the Sansevieria ehrenbergii, their size makes them a perfect addition to any room or an existing plant collection.

Snake Plant Laurentii

A snake plant between a window and a queen sized bed.
Source: iStock

There has been some drama around this plant. Online rumors suggested that NASA declared the Snake Plant Laurentii (Sansevieria Laurentii) an incredible air purifier.

In an interview, The Associated Press contacted a spokesperson for the space giant who said that NASA conducted no such study. But this whole thing can be a great topic of conversation for guests, and this plant has a bright yellow color along the edges of its leaves that is eye-catching.

Article continues below advertisement

Although, what might have happened here is that these air purifier claims may be referring to a report from 1989. The report stated that plants, in general, can help improve air quality, but nothing in it supports the idea that any one plant is thoroughly cleaning the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Mother-in-Law's tongue

A wild Mother-In-Law's tongue with growing fruit.
Source: Wikimedia Commons

La Résidence blog points out that Mother-in-Law's tongue (a.k.a. Sansevieria Laurentii) is super easy to care for since it barely requires any light and can put up with some "occasional neglect," which makes it a plant great for first-time plant parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Indian Bowstring Hemp

A house plant on a shelf in a distressed pot.
Source: Getty Images

The Indian Bowstring Hemp (a.k.a. Sansevieria zeylanica) has a beautiful marbled look on its leaves with different shades of green. But it also is a slow grower, according to Petal Republic. They can grow to at least three feet high, so you may want to make some room, especially for this one in your home.

Article continues below advertisement

Hahnii

A Hahnii snake plant on display
Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Spruce says this is also called a "bird’s nest snake plant." Its small leaves sprout together but grow outward which creates a beautiful pattern. Plus, a Hahnii doesn't grow to be very big so you can easily put it anywhere in your home.

Article continues below advertisement

White Dracaena

A woman watering a houseplant.
Source: Getty Images

White Dracaena (a.k.a. Dracaena singularis) stands out from the crowd because of its unique leaves. Not only are they shaped like taco shells, but they have various colored stripes going across them and a light brown border.

Article continues below advertisement

Moonshine

A house plant in a white pot against a yellow wall.
Source: Getty Images

The Moonshine snake plant can have a silvery look to its leaves which is how it got its name. But Ohio Tropics points out they get darker with time, and the leaves tend to be darker when kept in a dimly lit area. These plants can grow to be pretty tall, so it's important to make sure they have their own space.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

A Guide to Propagating Your Plants for Beginners

These Are the Best Indoor Plants for Aspiring Plant Parents

8 Indoor Plants That Will Beautify Your Home and Clean Your Air

Latest Home News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.