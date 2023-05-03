Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: iStock Vegan Mother’s Day Brunch Ideas to Show Mom How Much You Love Her If you're trying to come up with Mother's Day brunch ideas, we've come up with a number of plant-based options that she will absolutely love. By Lizzy Rosenberg May 3 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but treating your mom doesn't have to be expensive, tricky, or harmful to the planet. Instead of taking mom out for a pricey meal, or buying her flowers that are destined to wilt, these Mother's Day brunch ideas are vegan, sustainable, and they're guaranteed to make mom happy... no fanfare required.

The meal:

Source: Getty Images

Pancake board

Instagram user @veganiina gave us the idea to make a pancake board, which includes homemade pancakes, a variety of fruit such as bananas, berries, and grapes; soy yogurt; syrup; vegan butter; peanut butter; and chocolate chips. The vegan whole-wheat vanilla buttermilk pancakes⁣ combine just 2/3 cups of whole wheat flour; 1 teaspoon of baking soda; ⁣a pinch of salt; 3/4 cups of oat milk; 1 tablespoon of white vinegar; 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract; and 1 mashed banana (full recipe in caption).

Bodega-style breakfast sandwiches

Instagram foodie @kindred.vegan.souls posted her take on a plant-based SEC that we're actually kind of obsessed with. She uses a Whole Foods everything bagel, Gardein breakfast sausage, Just Egg, Field Roast Chao cheese, arugula, and Yellow Bird habanero hot sauce — but you can definitely get creative with the fillings.

DIY oatmeal bar

Who doesn't love a DIY oatmeal bar? Make a big batch of oatmeal, grits, or steel-cut oats ahead of time, and make sure to leave out small serving bowls of berries, chocolate chips, syrup, vegan butter, nut butters, shredded coconut, and more, so mom can customize her oatmeal to be however she wants. Easy, cheap, healthy, and so, so fun.

Picnic

Source: Getty Images

A picnic sans the meat? We're there. Pack some of our favorite vegan snacks, ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board, maybe a few plant-based sandwiches, salads, hummus, dips... again, the list goes on. Pick a scenic spot at a local park, or set your sights on somewhere you can hike to. And most importantly, don't forget to leave no trace – take out everything you brought in!

High tea

Source: Getty Images

If mom wants to feel pampered on Mother's Day, why not prepare a vegan high tea for her? Make your own face masks, bake some delicious vegan goodies, and serve an array of Fair Trade teas — she will 100 percent feel like the queen she truly is.

The drinks:

Source: iStock

Pineapple Upside Down Mimosas

To make a pitcher of Pineapple Upside Down Mimosas, @lemontreecathy fills a pitcher with 2 to 3 cups of chilled pineapple juice; 3 ounces of triple sec, pineapple slices, maraschino cherries, and a bottle of champagne or Prosecco (full recipe in caption). Make sure to serve them in champagne flutes.

Limoncello Gin Spritz

Instagram mixologist,@theboozyintrovert, created the Limoncello Gin Spritz, which is the ultimate spring drink — it takes 2 ounces of Limoncello; 1/2 an ounce of gin; 3 ounces of Champagne; 3/4 ounces of lemon juice; 3/4 ounces of Vanilla Simple SyrupTop with Sparkling Water; and lemon slices for garnish. Supposedly this gorgeous beverage tastes like pink lemonade and summertime pool parties; which is perfect for a Mother's Day celebration.

Espresso Martini

For a delicious pick-me-up to keep mom feeling lively, this vegan espresso martini recipe from @theeverydayretreat is a dream — just combine 1 ounce of coconut milk; 1 1/2 ounces of cold brew or chilled espresso; two ounces of vodka; cinnamon; and two espresso beans as garnish (full recipe in caption). The original recipe contains honey, which you can forgo or replace with agave, if you so wish.

Bucha Colada

Source: Buchanans

Bring summer to your mom with a Bucha Colada. You'll need to mix (or blend with ice) 1 1/2 ounces of Buchanan’s Pineapple, 2 ounces of pineapple juice, 1 ounce of coconut cream, and 3/4 ounces of lime juice. Garnish with a lime wheel in a high ball glass.

Sustainable wine

Let's do a toast to mom, with a bottle of sustainable wine. The Mill Keeper is one winery that not only makes a mean Chardonnay — it also sponsors Napa’s State Historic Park, Bale Grist Mill; as well as the National Parks Conservation Association. Another winery we love is Duck Pond wines, an Oregon-based winery that makes next-level Pinots without glyphosate and neonicotinoid pesticides. We love a winery that monitors its impact!

Shower her in sustainable/DIY gifts.

Source: Getty Images

Homemade candle

Shockingly, making your own candle isn't hard, and it'll prevent mom from buying cheap, toxic candles that could harm her, the family pets, and even the planet. A DIY all-natural candle recipe from Mountain Rose Herbs simply requires carnauba wax, coconut oil, essential oils, a glass measuring cup, cotton wicks, a candy thermometer, and a glass container for the candle. The instructions in the link above are super easy to follow, and trust us, the result looks and smells absolutely magical.

DIY potted plant

Even though you can easily buy some sort of kit, like the one above, to put together a potted plant on your own, you can also just propagate a plant you already have at your house, and re-plant it in a planter. Then you can decorate it with eco-friendly paint on your own, and voila, you're officially the greatest kid on the planet. TBH this idea is incredibly adorable, and we're definitely keeping this idea in our back pockets for other occasions, too.

DIY soap

Oddly, making your own soap isn't that hard — and doing it yourself ensures there aren't any nasty ingredients in there that could put your mom or the planet in danger. Instagram user @one_motivated_mommy uses a recipe that only contains natural ingredients such as: olive oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, castor oil, shea and cocoa butter, sodium hydroxide, distilled water, dried peppermint leaves, tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and optional spirulina powder. Not bad!

Sustainable clothing

Source: Girlfriend Collective

Though we generally advise against buying new, moms love anything that's both durable and timeless. Carhartt's Womens Rugged Flex Loose Fit Canvas Bib, for example, is both cute and practical, with several pockets and a stretchy construction. To keep mom's feet warm, Darn Tough, is a Vermont-based sock company that will keep her puppies dry through even the toughest of hikes. We also love the sustainable and size-inclusive Girlfriend Collective, which launched a new sleepwear line.

Gardening tools

Source: Getty Images