These Must-Have Gardening Tools Will Make Your Backyard Flourish

Whether you’re dabbling in kitchen scrap gardening or preparing a full-blown vegetable garden in your backyard, there are a few key, must-have gardening tools that every person — green thumb or not — should have on hand. Before delving into all the tools you will need for gardening, organization is a big part of having gardening tools. Depending on the size of your garden, designating the appropriate amount of space to your tools is pivotal.

Regardless if you're storing your tools in a garage, closet, or shed, you may want to look into hanging up hooks for tools or investing in a tool tower for larger items such as rakes or leaf blowers, and a tool organizer tote or a garden cart for smaller ones.

Ready to get gardening? Here are the 8 must-have gardening tools.