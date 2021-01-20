Keep Your Baby Looking ~Fresh~ in These Sustainable Baby Clothes

Silk Oak is a small shop that offers organic and all-natural cotton-knit clothing for babies, including onesies, long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and bibs. Each piece includes silk-screened designs that are done by hand, inspired by forest and farm animals, fruits, vegetables, and more. And the best part? You can match your little one, because the company makes adult clothing, too, which you can find at the famous Ithaca Farmer's Market in Ithaca, N.Y. and online.