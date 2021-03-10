Baked Oats Are Taking Over TikTok: Try These Easy Vegan Recipes

While some baked oats recipes use whole oats, most baked oats recipes start with grinding the oats into oat flour — which is simple. All you need is a blender (if not, a food processor or immersion blender should work as well) and whole rolled oats (if only have steel-cut or quick-cooking oats, these may work too, but are not ideal).

According to the blog Love & Lemons, to make oat flour, just toss the oats into your blender, and blend for a few seconds, until they turn into flour. That’s it!