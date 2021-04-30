Sustainable Gift Ideas for an Eco-Conscious Mother’s Day

Asian-owned, woman-owned, cruelty-free skincare and makeup brand cocokind has products for anyone and everyone. All cocokind products are certified vegan, with the exception of the products that contain beeswax. The brand is very focused on sustainability, and claims to be the first beauty brand to print sustainability facts on their labels. You can shop cocokind on the brand's website or even in drugstores, and the brand offers fair prices, with some mini products costing as low as $4.