Flower Gardening Gifts for Beginners

Testing soil pH is a bigger deal than you might think, and it’s one of the first things that a budding gardener should learn how to do. Sure, there are a few DIY ways for a new gardener to do this, but this is about giving them something they can really use. thinkSOIL is a soil testing company that sells prepaid and pre-addressed testing envelopes and bags that allow you mail soil samples directly to their lab. Just scoop it, bag it, and two weeks later, your gardener will have access to all the pertinent soil data they need to get started via thinkSOIL’s online platform.