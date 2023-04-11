Home > Big Impact > Community Source: iStock Earth Day Trivia and Fun Facts for Students of All Ages These Earth Day trivia questions and answers are perfect for teaching kids — and adults — of all ages about the annual holiday. By Sophie Hirsh Apr. 11 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

If you're looking to teach your students or children more about Earth Day in honor of Earth Day 2023, a great way is through trivia questions and answers.

You might consider starting each day leading up to the holiday with one of these trivia questions written on the blackboard; or, block off a lesson to share all of these questions with your students on Earth Day (or rather, the day before the holiday, since Earth Day falls on a Saturday this year).

Keep reading for some trivia questions and answers about Earth Day past and present, as well as related questions and answers about climate change and planet Earth. These will leave your students with plenty of fun facts to share with their friends and family on the April 22 holiday.

Source: Getty Images Young climate activists stage a “die-in” in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Earth Day on April 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Here are trivia questions about the first Earth Day.

When was the first Earth Day held? How many people across the U.S. participated in the first Earth Day? Who started Earth Day? What 1962 book about pesticides helped inspire the first Earth Day? What city was the first Earth Day based in? What actors addressed the crowd in that city during the first Earth Day? What government agency was created in late 1970, in response to the first Earth Day? Which president created that agency?

And here are the answers.

The first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970. An estimated 20 million people took part in the first Earth Day across the nation. The day was largely a protest of government inaction on environmental issues. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin is recognized as the founder of the first Earth Day. Activist Denis Hayes was the holiday's National Coordinator and planned the first Earth Day along with Nelson — and Hayes still works in environmental advocacy today. Silent Spring by Rachel Carson is known for helping inspire the environmental movement, which led to the first Earth Day. The first Earth Day saw protests across the U.S., with its central protest in New York City. Actors Paul Newman and Ali McGraw spoke to the Earth Day protesters in NYC's Union Square. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). President Richard Nixon.

Source: Getty Images A band performs in front of a large crowd during the Earth Day celebrations in New York City, on April 22, 1970.

Here are trivia questions about our planet's natural resources, from oceans to rainforests.

Where does most of our oxygen come from? What percent of the Earth do rainforests cover? What percent of the Earth did rainforests once cover? How many trees is planet Earth home to? Ice covers what percent of the Earth's surface? How many glaciers are there on the planet? Which is the largest glacier on Earth? How many species are at risk of extinction?

And here are the answers.

Source: Getty Images Amazon rainforest trees stand above a lone settlement as seen from a transport riverboat in the Brazilian Amazon from Maues to Manaus on Nov. 27, 2013 in Amazonas State, Brazil.

Here are trivia questions about climate change that you can share on Earth Day.

And here are the answers.

Source: Getty Images Young climate activists stage rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Earth Day on April 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Here are trivia questions about Earth Day 2023.

Who organizes Earth Day? What is the mission of the organization behind Earth Day? How many partner organizations does that organization work with? What is the theme of Earth Day 2023? What was the theme of Earth Day last year? What is the best way to observe Earth Day?

And here are the answers.