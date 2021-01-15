What Are Hydrofluorocarbons and How Do They Affect the Environment?

The thing is, we don’t have to keep using HFCs. According to EIA Global , there are already HFC-free technologies available and more are being invented and implemented every year. Some of these include hydrocarbons, ammonia, and carbon dioxide — which we already have too much of anyway, might as well put it to some use. Alternative refrigerants like isobutane and propylene could work too, without affecting the ozone nearly as much.

These gases could be phased out by 2030, but only if legislation is enacted to force the change. There are always going to be hurdles to the widespread adoption of new technology, especially because the majority of people don’t know that their air conditioners are putting out harmful greenhouse gases. The first step to change is information and imparting it to those with the power to do something about it. The theory is that if we stop using these products and demand that changes be enacted in terms of regulations on these gases, others and even governments might have no choice but to follow suit.