Source: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

What Is the Paris Agreement? Everything You've Been Wondering About the Landmark Climate Accord

By

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Climate Agreement or the Paris Accord, is often talked about in conversations surrounding the climate crisis. The Paris Agreement lays out clear goals for the entire planet to work together to help curb the global temperature rise, and nearly every country on Earth has signed the agreement.

Ever since President Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement shortly after taking office, more and more Americans have grown concerned about the role of the U.S. in fighting the climate crisis. 

Read on to learn all about the Paris Agreement, the involvement of the U.S. in the agreement, and more.