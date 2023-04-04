Home > Big Impact > Community Source: ISTOCK Attention Teachers: Your Students Will Love These Earth Day Drawing Ideas In need of some Earth Day drawing ideas for the classroom? Look no further! These projects will keep your students totally entertained. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 4 2023, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Drawing can provide a great opportunity to teach young children about the Earth, how it works, and what we can do to protect it. Not only is this activity engaging, but it can help simplify and break down complex topics, too. These Earth Day drawing ideas are perfect for the classroom or even as a fun home project. Don't be afraid to get creative and try different things — use crayons, markers, colored pencils, paint, or whatever you have on hand!

Article continues below advertisement

These drawing ideas can work for children of all ages, and you can tailor the assignment to whatever age group you are working with.

An easy Earth Day directed drawing

Source: ISTOCK

If you’re in need of an easy project that will work for very young kids, this directed drawing from the blog Natalie Lynn Kindergarten is perfect. This activity isn’t too detailed and only deals with very simple shapes and lines. You can find the full instructions on the blog, and check out the example below:

Article continues below advertisement

This drawing is a great way to start a conversation about the environment. It can be as simple as having each student include something they love about nature in their drawing, or it can be more complicated, such as including what they can do to help the Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

“We Can Touch the World”

This drawing is good for older children, but it can also easily be altered to match a younger skill level. The general rule of reducing, reusing, recycling, and repurposing is usually one of the first concepts people learn about when it comes to taking care of the Earth. And what better way to introduce it than through an art project?

Article continues below advertisement

Andrea Ventura’s “We Can Touch the World” drawing is a great way to teach these foundational guidelines and give examples of what they mean. You can help your children or students write “We Can Touch the World” in the center of a piece of paper, and encourage them to draw ways that they can help the planet all around the rest of the page.

Article continues below advertisement

An Earth split in two

Soni Raghav’s “Save the Earth” drawing is a little bit more doom and gloom than the others, but it can provide an awesome opportunity to educate children about things that negatively affect the environment. You can have your kids draw an Earth split into two, and encourage them to fill one half with the positive aspects of the Earth, and the other half with the negative ways humans treat the Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

Depending on the age of participants, adults can talk about complex topics like fossil fuels or simple topics like littering. This activity can also be a good way to exercise students’ problem-solving skills — after explaining how something harms the Earth (fossil fuels), the class can brainstorm ideas about how to solve the issue (implementing renewable energy).

Article continues below advertisement

An illustration about plastic pollution

This drawing from Rajwinder Kour is definitely best for much older children. It requires some higher-level skills, but it can also be customized to fit each participant's unique talents and perspective. You might encourage students to draw their own interpretation of a polluted beach, and include items they've seen littered in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

For this project, it might be a good idea to pair it with a conversation or lesson about plastic pollution and how it harms the environment — of course, solutions should be mentioned too. The conversation can lead to some ideas on how to use less plastic at home or in the classroom.

Article continues below advertisement

An drawing about the importance of working together