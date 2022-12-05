How Trees Make Oxygen, and Other Ways They Are Vital to Human Existence

No, the amount of oxygen released can largely depend on the type of tree. This is due to the overall leaf mass, also known as Leaf Area Index. According to the UC Berkeley College of Natural Resources, pine trees produce the least amount of oxygen because of their thin needles. On the other hand, Douglas fir, spruce, true fir, beech, and maple trees give off the most oxygen.

But beyond this, let's look at other ways trees are important.