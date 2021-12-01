8 Vegan Advent Calendars That Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

8 Vegan Advent Calendars That Will Get You Into the Holiday SpiritBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Dec. 1 2021, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, advent calendars are a fun way to participate in holiday festivities, and to reward yourself with some well-deserved treats every day during the month of December. And although advent calendars are traditionally stocked with milk chocolate candies, there are fortunately so many vegan advent calendars out there, as well. That way, plant-based folks can get in on the fun, too.
PETA's Moo Free Advent Calendar
As part of its cruelty-free holiday gift guide, PETA has released a Moo Free Advent Calendar for December 2021. It's filled with a variety of tasty, dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free "milk" chocolates that you can enjoy every day of December leading up to Christmas Day. It's made in the U.K., but don't worry, it ships nationwide — so regardless of where you are, you can celebrate the animal rights organization.
DIY Reusable Advent Calendar
For an extra eco-friendly holiday celebration, Superdry recommends making a reusable advent calendar that you can fill with your own gifts or desserts. We have a vegan gift guide, which you can use to fill your reusable advent calendar, or you can fill it with festive vegan desserts. Regardless, you can make something with less paper and plastic than your average calendar, and you can fill it with whatever plant-based goodies you want.
Hotel Chocolat's Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar
Not only is dark chocolate dairy-free — but it's also far sexier than any other type of chocolate. So whether you're sending a gift to your boo, or if you're simply looking to treat yourself, Hotel Chocolat's Advent Calendar hides delectable dark chocolate sculptures shaped like snowmen and evergreen trees behind each door. Made with 70 percent cocoa, and cocoa butter, each chocolate melts in your mouth for a seriously incredible nightcap.
Frohe Weihnachten Healthy Snack Calendar
Whether you're looking to limit your sugar intake, or if you're simply seeking out something a little healthier, there are, in fact, vegan advent calendars that don't solely involve dairy-free desserts. Frohe Weihnachten Healthy Snack Calendar, which is available on Etsy, is stocked with 24 snacks including: vegan miracle balls, chocolates, nuts, dried fruits, Medjool dates, walnuts, almonds, cashews, and beyond.
LUSH Advent Calendar
Give the gift of luxury and relaxation with LUSH's Advent Calendar. Every night of December, you can treat yourself to holiday-exclusive and bestselling bath bombs, bubble bars, shower gels, and more. And best of all, all of it is packaged in a reusable holiday box that you can use later on in the holiday season. We promise it will help you feel relaxed and refreshed for those 25 hectic days leading up to Christmas.
The Pip Box
If you'd prefer to be showered in beauty products as opposed to sweets, Pip Box offers a cruelty-free and vegan advent calendar that's filled with over £426 ($565.20) worth of skincare, makeup, and haircare products. You'll find high quality items from brands such as Nails Inc, Beauty Bakerie, Lime Crime, MONU Skin, Aromatherapy Associates, and This Works — and altogether, it only costs £135 ($179.11).
Teeccino Tea Advent Calendar
Every night leading up to Christmas, cozy up with a hot mug of tea from Teeccino's Advent Calendar. You'll find 24 interesting flavors, including: Tremella Tulsi, Hazelnut, Maca Chocolate, and Ashwagandha. Each bag contains a different enlightening message, and is packaged in 100 percent compostable packaging. The calendar and box are also fully recyclable, and made from 70 percent post-consumer material.
Popcorn Shed's Vegan Popcorn Advent Calendar
To fuel those 25 Days of Christmas movie marathons, Popcorn Shed's Vegan Popcorn Advent Calendar comes with 24 helpings of sweet and savory vegan popcorn. Flavors include: Sea Salted, Sweet & Salty, Salt & Vinegar, Toffee, White Truffle, and Maple Bacon.