8 Vegan Advent Calendars That Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

Give the gift of luxury and relaxation with LUSH's Advent Calendar. Every night of December, you can treat yourself to holiday-exclusive and bestselling bath bombs, bubble bars, shower gels, and more. And best of all, all of it is packaged in a reusable holiday box that you can use later on in the holiday season. We promise it will help you feel relaxed and refreshed for those 25 hectic days leading up to Christmas.