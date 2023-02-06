Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living Source: ISTOCK Here’s What We Can Learn From the “De-Influencing” Trend on Tiktok By Rayna Skiver Feb. 6 2023, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Yes, you read that right. “De-influencing” is a trend on TikTok right now and environmentalists everywhere are jumping for joy. It’s no secret that overconsumption is a huge problem, so buying less stuff is more than ideal. And if a fleeting trend on the internet can get that point across, then, well, we’ll take whatever we can get.

So, what exactly does “de-influencing” mean?

Source: Getty Images

De-influencing is the idea that we should stop buying every random product we see on the internet. Many TikTokers are sharing trendy products that they bought and then telling people not to buy them.

Of course, there’s been different takes on the trend. Some are posting what they didn’t like but then suggesting alternatives — which is a tad ironic and definitely not the most sustainable approach.

Luckily, there’s also been some really great discourse about conscious consumption. Some people are talking about how abnormal it is to have so many similar products, whether it’s makeup or skincare. Others are mentioning the fact that doing “hauls” every week isn’t very sustainable or realistic.

It’s easy to be tricked into thinking you need everything you see on the internet, especially when people are trying their best to convince you that it’s “life-changing.” Consumerism is ingrained in society — it’s almost automatic for some people. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for things to change.

Here’s what we can take away from this trend:

Trends are fleeting and they’re one of the reasons why overconsumption is such a big problem. One week you’re told you need a new mascara, and the next week it’s a new skincare product. And then in a month or two, you might not use either of them anymore.

At the end of the day, de-influencing is just another trend for some people — but not for everyone. If you’re serious about maintaining the de-influencing mindset, then we have a few tips to help you out.

The first and biggest step: think before you buy. And this doesn’t just mean pondering whether or not you need a new water bottle for 10 minutes before adding it to your cart. Despite what people make us think, we actually don’t need to buy a product right away — that trending product will likely still be on the same exact website six months from now.

Waiting to buy a product allows you to test whether or not you actually want it. Do you still want that product a month later? How about two months? Chances are, you either completely forgot about it or you’ve had the chance to see the trend come full circle. It happens all the time: People rave about a product and then a month later they are listing all of the reasons they hate it.

As a conscious consumer, you can avoid this issue. If waiting isn’t your strong suit, then try to ask yourself some questions before buying something. Uncomplicated Spaces shared a guide to help combat overconsumption — simply asking yourself if you need the item or if you already own something similar, can be really effective.