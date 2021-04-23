Level Up With These ~Weird~ Tips for Expert Zero-Waste Living

Take the #PledgetoRecycle . Forming a new habit takes 21 days, so from now until #EarthDay , pledge to making changes that help save the planet and create good habits. You could also win our bestselling All-In-One Zero Waste Box💚! Take the pledge now 👉 https://t.co/tW6PZdjUSK pic.twitter.com/fIejY0zZR9

This one goes out to all of those perfection-obsessed zero wasters who are low-key hoarding a bunch of random stuff they’d like to get rid of but feel guilty sending to landfill (don’t worry, I’ve been there). An awesome solution to this problem is TerraCycle .

The New Jersey-based company has a recycling program for just about everything that you can’t recycle curbside, including razors , PPE , food wrappers, pots and pans , makeup, bath and shower accessories, luggage, athletic equipment, and so much more.

Many of these programs are sponsored by brands, meaning you’ll be able to recycle your items for free. Just sign up for TerraCycle, request a mailing label for the specific program, fill a box (preferably a reused one, of course) with all your items that fit the program’s description, and drop it in the mail.

That said, TerraCycle also sells a variety of Zero Waste Boxes that you’ll have to pay for. Many of these are for hyperspecific item categories (such as 3D-printing materials, art supplies, and eyewear), but TerraCycle also offers an All-In-One Zero Waste Box that requires no separation, and can essentially be filled with anything that you can’t otherwise recycle or donate.

You can also check if any zero-waste shops or health food stores near you have one of TerraCycle's Zero Waste Boxes available for customers to use, or consider asking your boss to invest in one to make your workplace more green.