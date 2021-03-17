Our Favorite Sustainable Glasses and Sunglasses + How to Recycle Glasses

If you’re a glasses-wearer, you know that glasses are anything but single-use — they’re something that you probably use during almost every waking moment of the day. But if you’re looking for a new set of frames, are there any companies that make glasses out of eco-friendly materials and using sustainable practices?

Fortunately, more and more sustainable glasses companies are cropping up, offering prescription frames, readers, blue-light glasses, and sunglasses that will keep your eyes protected while respecting the Earth.