How This Affordable Hair Care Brand Ditched Plastic for Aluminum (Exclusive)

To learn more about Eva NYC making its hair care packaging zero-waste, how other brands can make similar moves, and more, Green Matters recently caught up with Jane Moran, Eva NYC's Brand Vice President.

Eva NYC is quitting plastic — and making it easier for you to do the same. Nine years after its founding, the affordable, cruelty-free, and vegan hair care company transitioned its entire hair care product range from plastic to aluminum packaging , a feat that brands with larger capital and resources have shrugged off as too challenging and expensive.

Hair care brand Eva NYC just went completely plastic-free.

Source: Eva NYC

Eva NYC is a Brooklyn-based, mid-sized hair care company, part of independently-owned parent company Heat Makes Sense. Eva NYC largely sells direct-to-consumer via its website, but can also be found at stores like Target, Ulta, and Anthropologie. When Jane Moran joined Eva NYC October 2019 after nearly two decades in beauty marketing, the Eva NYC team was a few months deep in the ideation phase, trying to think of how to make the company more environmentally sustainable.

“At a conference earlier that year, I was actually told that it wasn't possible for mass market brands to be truly sustainable,” Moran tells Green Matters on a Zoom call. “I knew that just wasn’t an excuse. And I thought if we really worked hard enough, and even if it wasn’t already being done, then we could definitely make it happen.”

Source: Eva NYC

The Eva NYC team expected the process to take much longer than it did, but on Feb. 1, 2021, about a year and a half after the initial discussions began, Moran estimates, Eva NYC unveiled the redesign. As it stands, Eva NYC’s packaging is 93 percent plastic-free, with the remaining 7 percent accounting for things like plastic pumps, which can be recycled via Eva NYC’s TerraCycle partnership. (And Moran is hoping to find a way to make pumps out of aluminum in the future.)

“When we first started discussions about moving to aluminum and reinventing our packaging, and redesigning it, we actually all thought it would take much longer, but honestly that just wasn't an option,” Moran tells Green Matters. “We really feel our planet doesn't have time to sit around and wait for years, so we researched all of the options.”

Once they decided on aluminum, the Eva NYC team did research on consumer perception of the material, as well as product tests to make sure aluminum packaging kept products safe, shelf stable, and still looked great. The bright and colorful packaging Eva NYC is known for remains intact, and the company now prints labels directly onto the aluminum containers, similar to a soda or beer can.