Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Here’s How to Get Rid of Your Ex’s Clothes, Sustainably

Although tossing your ex's old electric toothbrush or cell phone charger in the trash might feel good in the moment, it certainly won't leave the planet feeling good in the long run. E-waste is a major problem that results in an influx of landfill trash, as well as potentially toxic battery leaks.

If you're hoping to never look at your ex's electronics ever again and don't want to give them back, there are so many places where you can recycle e-waste.