Don't Throw Away Your Old Bras — Donate Them to These Organizations

The Bra Recyclers have donated millions of bras to non-profit organizations across the globe. They specialize in educating consumers on getting the most out of what they buy, and being mindful of what happens to your clothing after you get rid of them. To participate in the program, all you need to do is wash your bra, and fill out the online recycling form. The Bra Recyclers will then email you a paid mailing label, so you can ship it or take it to one of their drop-off locations nationwide.