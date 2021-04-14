Recycling Your Socks: Getting Rid of Old Pairs, Sustainably

Many of us are guilty of keeping old socks long past their prime — some are laden with holes, others have been single for years, and a handful of them are completely stretched out, though for some reason you chose to keep them around. But really, is it necessary to keep these ancient socks around if they've effectively expired? Although we don't condone excessive amounts of shopping, sometimes recycling old socks, and buying new ones, is 100 percent acceptable, as long as you do so properly.