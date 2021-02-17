How to Recycle Shoes: Sneakers, Slippers, Boots, and More

The easiest kind of shoes to recycle are definitely sneakers — many stores across the country have sneaker recycling programs, one of the broadest being Nike’s Reuse-A-Shoe Program, which accepts sneakers from any brand at most Nike stores. This is just one of many programs that recycle sneakers — check out our full guide to recycling sneakers here.

But for shoes that aren’t sneakers, things can be a bit trickier — here are a few programs where you can recycle old shoes of any kind.