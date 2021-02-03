How to Get Rid of Your Old Underwear, Sustainably

Planet Aid boxes accepts all clean men's, women's and children's clothing, shoes, bedding, towels, and underwear. Each pair is redistributed to those in need in other countries across the globe.

There are so many amazing ways to give your old undies a second life instead of dumping them in the trash to become landfill waste. And if none of these options are feasible for you, we have good news — if your underwear is 100 percent cotton or silk, you can compost it. According to Martha Stewart, as long as you remove the elastic strap, it'll be good to go.