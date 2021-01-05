Ocean Acidification: Here's the Real Reason Earth's Oceans Are Turning to Acid

It’s a known fact that climate change and global warming are making our planet warmer each year. These rising global temperatures don’t just affect human and terrestrial animal life, however; they also affect our planet’s oceans — an expansive environment that accounts for more than 70 percent of the entire globe. Unfortunately, that isn’t the ocean’s only problem these days. The ocean’s pH is changing gradually over time, and what causes ocean acidification may be directly related to what’s causing climate change as well.

What causes ocean acidification?

According to paleontologist Professor Richard Twitchett, carbon dioxide that is present in the atmosphere dissolves into the ocean, thereby lowering itCs pH and causing it to become more acidic. There are many factors that contribute to rising carbon dioxide levels, things like air pollution that results from the burning of fossil fuels. Burning coal, oil, and gas for heat or energy, sends smog up into the atmosphere, and that smog is loaded with CO2.

Deforestation is another contributor. According to the Rainforest Action Network's blog The Understory, human beings cut down between 3.5 and 7 billion trees per year. As these plants are cut down, burnt, or even left to rot, they release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, thereby adding to the growing amount currently wafting above our heads.

Soil acidification can have an effect on ocean acidification as well. Soil degrades and becomes more acidic or alkaline because of slash-and-burn agricultural practices. Most of that soil doesn’t touch the water, but in coastal areas, logging and unsustainable farming can displace acidic soil into waterways. That water gradually makes it way to the sea, thereby contributing to the lowering pH levels.

