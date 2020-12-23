Why are coral reefs important to the ecosystem?

According to Reef Relief , there is a reason that coral reefs don’t really exist in murky or polluted waters . Corals and sponges are often filter feeders, which consume particles from the water that surrounds them. This filtration then enhances the clarity and quality of the ocean’s waters. The problem is, the oceans today are much dirtier than they were when these simple organisms first evolved to perform this essential task.

The amount of plastic, microplastics, toxins, and chemicals in our oceans is too much for the simple corals to take. They take in these toxins and exhale clean water, but the process corrupts their bodies as surely as it would our own. Without coral to filter the water and clean it up, our beaches and reefs will continue to succumb to pollution. Eventually, no creatures will be able to live in those waters.